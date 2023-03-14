Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Published 10:59 pm

Another round of rain prompts road closures

Residents allowed to return after daylong downpour in Montecito and Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- On Wednesday the rain brought a lot activity to the streets of Santa Barbara, as several streets became flooded.

Overall, Highway 101 and the roads in town were quieter since many of the school districts closed for the day.

An area that is prone to flooding is the old coast highway. The street has been shut down near the municipal tennis courts.

Old coast highway shut down due to rain. Photo Credits: Tracy Lehr.

In Montecito there was an evacuation order, and some residents that left came to see how their properties were holding up.

The California Conservation crops arrived in Montecito to help fill sand bags in Manning Park.

The sand bags were free for those who stopped by and picked one up.

The rain has also affected many other streets.

On the eastside of town near Milpas, some streets were flooded, but that didn't stop deliveries from happening.

For more information and to stay up to date on road closures click here.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News
KEYT
montecito
rainstorm impact
Santa Barbara
traffic

Kiani Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content