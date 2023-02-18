Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’

MUNICH (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with China’s top diplomat in the first high-level contact between the two countries since the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago. The hourlong talks between Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, took place in Munich, where they are attending an international security conference. The State Department says Blinken told Wang that the U.S. would never accept the violation of its territorial integrity and he stressed that China had been caught spying. Blinken had canceled a trip to Beijing due to the balloon incident. It’s become a major issue of contention between the two countries.

By KARL RITTER and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

