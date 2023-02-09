Skip to Content
2023 SBIFF
David Crosby documentary announced as Feb. 13 SBIFF free daily film

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces "David Crosby: Remember My Name" as the daily free film on Monday, Feb. 13.

In the film, the audience hears from Crosby himself on what it took to achieve the musician's legendary career. It is set to show at 2 p.m. Monday at the Arlington Theatre followed by a Q & A with Director A.J. Eaton.

Admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

