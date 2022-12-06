Zuffelato scores 40 in Dons win, Oxnard overwhelms San Marcos in Channel League openers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato began the Channel League with a 40-piece as the Santa Barbara High School sophomore poured in a game-high 40 points in a 87-77 victory over Buena.

Zuffelato made seven 3-pointers as the Dons improve to 4-3.

He has scored 20 or more points in all seven of those games.

Meanwhile Oxnard thumped San Marcos 74-33.

The Yellowjackets broke the game open by outscoring the Royals 25-6 to lead 44-18 at halftime.

Oxnard is now 5-0 while the Royals slip to 2-5.

Elsewhere in the Channel League Dos Pueblos lost to Rio Mesa 72-64 and Ventura beat Pacifica 53-36.