Santa Maria officials invite local teens to participate in city mural

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The city of Santa Maria invites local teens to contribute to a planned large-scale mural capturing the essence of the city on the Santa Maria Civic Center on Broadway off Highway 135.

Community teenagers must register at the city's website here to participate in the mural process and decide the best way to represent Santa Maria through art.

Participants will attend three workshops with light artist Johnathan Smith and theater professional Kym Cochran over the course of January to work with and understand the light and art materials used to create the mural.

The city provided the following schedule below:

"Calling Teen Artist Projections and Video Art" will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4:00 p.m to 5:30 p.m. to focus on technology and art, scaling up art, and real-world examples of large-scale murals.

"Calling Teen Artist Paint Application", will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Students will apply base colors to a couple of the panels. Participants will focus on color mixing and matching, and application techniques using sponges, rollers, and brushes.

"Calling Teen Artist Blending" will happen on Saturday, Jan. 7 beginning at 1:00 p.m until 4:00 p.m. The class will continue to work on the panels, focusing on using brushes and liquids to soften edges.

Again to get involved and volunteer for the project and shaping a community art project click here.