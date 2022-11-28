Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:25 pm

‘Tis the season for holiday window painting

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

VENTURA, Calif.-Seasonal Storefront window painting is a holiday tradition customers still appreciate.

John Stanewich should know.

The painter from Somis, in Ventura County has been painting holiday windows for years.

He painted chrysanthemums and snow-covered trees on Cafe Ficelle windows along Mills Road in Ventura on Monday and said he still has more to do.

"This is very pleasing to me, the people coming in especially on the weekends with the kids, that is where I get my highs, just painting windows, a couple stores I do 3 seasons a year and it is just fulfilling to me," said Stanewich.

The artist said painting is a hobby he learned in theater arts classes at Camarillo High School.

People seem to enjoy watching him work and they appreciate the businesses that employ artists to paint their holiday window.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content