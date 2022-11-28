‘Tis the season for holiday window painting

VENTURA, Calif.-Seasonal Storefront window painting is a holiday tradition customers still appreciate.

John Stanewich should know.

The painter from Somis, in Ventura County has been painting holiday windows for years.

He painted chrysanthemums and snow-covered trees on Cafe Ficelle windows along Mills Road in Ventura on Monday and said he still has more to do.

"This is very pleasing to me, the people coming in especially on the weekends with the kids, that is where I get my highs, just painting windows, a couple stores I do 3 seasons a year and it is just fulfilling to me," said Stanewich.

The artist said painting is a hobby he learned in theater arts classes at Camarillo High School.

People seem to enjoy watching him work and they appreciate the businesses that employ artists to paint their holiday window.