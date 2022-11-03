Vegetation Fire Forces Evacuation Warning in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a wind-fueled brush fire that broke out late Wednesday night in Goleta. The fire was first reported around 11:40 p.m. at the south end of Ward Drive, near the La Goleta Gas Storage Field. According to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck, strong winds fueled the flames, pushing them into nearby trees. An evacuation warning is in place for More Ranch Road. A suspect has been detained in connection to the fire, which has grown to at least one acre in size. Multiple fire engines are on scene, including those from Santa Barbara County Fire, Santa Barbara City Fire and Montecito Fire. We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.

