We'll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

The victim was treated and transported to Cottage Hospital.

It was near the Manzanita Village area at UCSB.

It happens around 9:30.

Santa Barbara County fire says an 18-year-old woman fell 30 feet from a cliff.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.