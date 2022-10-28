Skip to Content
today at 6:31 am
Published 6:21 am

Fatal two car collision near Gaviota

SANTA BARBARA FIRE DEPARTMENT

SANTA BARBARA, County - Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to a head on collision involving two vehicles on HWY 1 near Gaviota, approximately one mile west away from the 101.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another was critically injured and transported to SB Cottage Hospital.

Firefighters are still working on the scene.

