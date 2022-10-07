Allan Hancock College hosts a live watch party for the swear-in of California’s College Corps fellows

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College was one of 45 colleges and universities chosen for the California College Corps fellows. They will host a live watch party today at their Santa Maria campus to view the swear-in of the college program that will help students with financial literacy.

The program will focus on low-income students. They will be educated on ways to pay for college, mentored on reducing student debt, and have resources for tutoring. The cohort will also distribute meals to students in need and take action on climate change.

Over 3,000 students nationwide were chosen to serve their communities through this college program state-wide. Student debt is at an all-time high but some students say they are hopeful due to the Biden administration's announcement of the student debt relief program. Applications are said to come out this October to apply for the relief.

The California College Corps fellows will also keep students informed of all important financial aid dates and deadlines for students to be aware of.