NY GOP county election commissioner charged in alleged voter fraud scheme

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

A Republican elections official in an upstate New York county is accused of illegally using personal identifying information of voters to apply for absentee ballots that are alleged to have been used in 2021 elections, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Jason Schofield, the Republican Board of Elections commissioner of Rensselaer County, was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots for 2021 elections in his county, prosecutors said in a news release.

Schofield, 42, is alleged to have illegally used the voter information in connection with absentee ballot applications submitted to the state board of elections website, according to the US attorneys for the Northern District of New York.

He faces 12 counts of unlawful possession and use of a means of identification, per the indictment. If found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the DOJ said in a statement.

Danielle Neroni, an attorney for Schofield, said he “continues to maintain his innocence.” CNN has reached out to the Rensselaer County Board of Elections for comment.

According to the indictment, from May through October 2021, Schofield applied for absentee ballots in the names of people who either had no interest in voting, did not request ballots or his assistance, and did not know he was using their personal information.

In a few instances, he personally brought the ballots to at least four individuals and instructed them to sign the envelopes without asking the individuals to complete the ballots themselves, the indictment said.

These ballots were cast in either the 2021 primary election, the 2021 general election or both, the indictment said.

Schofield appeared for arraignment Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance pending trial scheduling.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Liam Reilly contributed to this report.