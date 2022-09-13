Skip to Content
Oxnard female youth soccer coach arrested for acts involving minors under 16

City of Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.– A 31-year old girls youth soccer coach at Del Sol Park was arrested Tuesday night for lascivious acts involving multiple players under the age of 16.

The suspect's arrest was a result of an Oxnard Police Department Family Protection Unit investigation that determined there was enough cause for the arrest.

The Oxnard resident is currently being held at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a bail amount of $20,000.

Police believe there could be more victims of the arrested man as the investigation continues on.

Anyone interested in exact details of this case or want to know more on the investigation can contact Detective Juan Morales at (805) 385-3922.

