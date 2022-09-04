Skip to Content
Ormond Beach Power Plant noisy valves concern residents in Oxnard and Port Hueneme

Ormond Beach Power Plant

OXNARD, Calif. – Residents of Oxnard and its neighbor Port Hueneme received a rude awakening a few days ago from what sounded to be explosions from the Ormond Beach Power Plant.

Those concerned called police, city halls, and turned online to find answers to what turned out to be emergency relief valves letting off steam in the older faulty power plant.

The power plant has a contract to run through the next year until the city of Oxnard can take action in cleaning up its shoreline.

Crews are currently working to repair the disruption.

