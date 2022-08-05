Brazilian humorist, talk show host Jô Soares dies at 84

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jô Soares, one of Brazil’s most notable humorists and television stars, died in Sao Paulo. He was 84. Soares had been hospitalized since July 28 for pneumonia, according to the Sirio Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo. It didn’t provide the cause of his death in the note published on its website Friday. José Eugênio Soares was born in Rio de Janeiro and as a child had wanted to be a diplomat, following the footsteps of his great-grandfather who also had been governor of Espirito Santo state. Soares spoke five languages (Portuguese, English, French, Italian, and Spanish) at different levels of fluency.

