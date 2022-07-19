Homeless beach camps cleaned up prior to expected ocean swells later this week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An urgent cleanup has taken place to remove homeless camps from an area vulnerable to strong ocean waves, expected later this week on the Santa Barbara-Montecito coastline.

The camps were below the Clark Estate and the Santa Barbara Cemetery near East Beach.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department and Santa Barbara Police Department were both on scene Tuesday morning. The area is right on the line between the city and the county.

Heal the Ocean and outreach workers from City Net previously notified those living in the camps to remove their belongings from the area for safety reasons and also the danger of having the upcoming waves wash everything out into the ocean.

Marborg was called in with a crew that picked up trash, old food products, plastics, foam, bedding, lighter fluid, tarps and similar items.

72 hour warning notices were issues prior to the cleanup.

Besides being an environmental concern, the camps have also been areas where several illegal fires have taken place. Some have spread into nearby vegetation and threatened properties nearby.

