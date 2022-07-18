Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Police Department is actively recruiting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's new Interim Police Chief, Marylinda Arroyo, wants to get an important message out for the department.

"The Santa Barbara Police Department is recruiting!"

The announcement reiterates earlier calls this year for new applicants and comes at a time when police work and law enforcement as a whole, nationwide, is having difficulties recruiting.

Santa Barbara has additional challenges, as most people are aware, because of the high cost of housing.

Arroyo said Santa Barbara area residents who are looking for a post-pandemic career change, might find that now is the perfect time to apply for work in law enforcement.

"We really want to try to find those hometown folks who want to be police officers, want to be dispatchers, record specialists, police technicians. We have so many opportunities at the police department and citywide."

Arroyo has been with the department for nearly 30 years and grew up in Santa Barbara. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School and, spent time as a News Channel intern years ago, in both the news and sports departments.

City leaders are expected to announce a new police chief in a matter of weeks.

Click here if you'd like to learn more about applying for a position with SBPD.

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

