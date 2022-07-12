Junior wheelchair sports camp returns to UCSB after two-year pause

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - “I always tell people that it feels like a second home because, where I am from, there aren’t a lot of people who look like me, so it’s nice to come back to a place that feels like home,” said Hannah Martinez, a long-time camper.

The Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp is back at UC Santa Barbara's Rec Center after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The "virtual" camp held during the break was useful but took away a key component -- being with friends.

The annual camp is funded by the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, allowing campers ages six to 21 to attend for free.

“It’s more what can you do instead of what can’t you do and focusing on our strengths make us feel empowered," said Elena Pomposo, another long-time camper.