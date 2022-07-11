Crash closes portion of Storke Road in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Storke Road was closed Monday evening following a two car crash.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said northbound Storke was closed between Santa Felicia Drive and Marketplace Drive.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road, near the Camino Real Marketplace and Target shopping center.

Santa Barbara County Fire said two people were hospitalized. Firefighters said another person was hurt, but did not go to the hospital. Three other people involved in the crash were uninjured.

As of 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire said the scene was expected to clear soon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.