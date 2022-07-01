Hong Kong fishermen keep old ways, 25 years after handover

By The Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — The Ng brothers, fishermen living in the remote Hong Kong village of Tai O, have carried on with their lives since moving from the Chinese mainland in the 1950s, untouched by political campaigns and even Britain’s handover of the city to Chinese control in 1997. Many in Hong Kong worry that communist-ruled China is exerting ever more control over semi-autonomous Hong Kong. Critics of Beijing’s policies say it is contrary to its promises to respect Hong Kong’s civil liberties and its semi-autonomous status for 50 years. But Ng Koon Yau, the elder brother, says he’s fine with Hong Kong being China and hopes Beijing will help make it a better place.