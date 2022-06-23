Skip to Content
DUI investigation underway after driver slams into Milpas Street building in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Police investigators are looking to see if DUI played a role in a traffic accident early Thursday morning in Santa Barbara. A newer model Mercedes sedan slammed into a build along the 500 block of North Milpas Street around 12:55 a.m.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital to be examined. No other people were involved.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says they are conducting a DUI investigation. The building hit is a massage business on Milpas Street. The extent of the damage to the building is unknown at this point, according to police. A witness tells NewsChannel 3-12 that there is significant damage to the building facade and possible structure damage to the concrete.

So far, no charges have been filed agains the unnamed driver.

