SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Between the end of May and the beginning of June, COVID-19 cases have increased in San Luis Obispo County.

According to SLO County's dashboard, 48 new cases were reported on May 31st.

Now going into the beginning of June, SLO County has reported 210 cases so far.

There are 778 active COVID-19 cases, 14 of whom have been hospitalized in the county as of June 1st.

For more information, click here.