Monday marks eight years since Isla Vista massacre tragedy

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Monday marks the somber anniversary of a tragedy that changed the Isla Vista community forever; it has been eight years since the Isla Vista massacre where seven people died and 14 others injured.

On May 23, 2014, Elliot Rogers killed his three roommates in a stabbing attack and then went on a driving and shooting spree through the streets of Isla Vista, killing three others before taking his own life.

Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez, Weihan "David" Wang, Veronika Weiss, Katie Cooper, Cheng Yuan "James" Hong, and George Chen were all killed in the tragedy.

The dark day has been remembered in the Isla Vista community with candlelight vigils and community walks of remembrance.

This year, there will be a self-guided walk of remembrance at the Isla Vista Love & Remembrance Garden. There will be no gathering, but people are encouraged to drop by the garden at their convenience to remember the lives lost, said Isla Vista Community Services District Board President Spencer Brandt.

There will be electric blue lights available for anyone that would like to light one in honor of the deceased, he added.