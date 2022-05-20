Santa Barbara’s Flor De Maiz created secret cocktail for Taste of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Flor De Maiz, a Mexican restaurant and bar in downtown Santa Barbara, created an exclusive cocktail for the first Taste of Santa Barbara countywide event.

Marcos Altamirano, bar manager at the restaurant, mixes some of the most inventive craft cocktails in town.

He created the "Secretode Julia" – or "Julia's Secret" – cocktail for the Taste of Santa Barbara event as a tribute to Julia Child.

It features a special housemade jamaica syrup, mezcal, fresh lime juice, egg white, and is garnished with edible flowers.

The Taste of Santa Barbara celebrates all things food and drink in Santa Barbara County. The event lineup includes farm tours, cooking classes, and pop-ups, among others. It runs from May 16 through May 22.

The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts partnered with the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience to host the event.

Click here for more information about the Taste of Santa Barbara events.