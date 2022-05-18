Santa Maria celebrate Public Works Week, multiple projects underway

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria celebrates Public Works Week on Wednesday night. The purpose is to highlight workers who maintain and protect the transportation systems, water supply, sewer systems and more.

In addition, there are multiple projects happening throughout Santa Maria.

The city said a few of them are the Chapel Plaza, roads around town, and other parks.

The community is invited to the event that will take place at the Veteran's Memorial Park, located at 313 East Tunnell Street.

It begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.