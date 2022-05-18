Local chef and cookbook author featured in Taste of Santa Barbara event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The first-ever Taste of Santa Barbara countywide celebration began on Monday and continues until May 22.

The Taste of Santa Barbara celebrates all things food and drink in Santa Barbara County. The event lineup includes farm tours, cooking classes, and pop-ups, among others.

The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts partnered with the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience to host the event.

Attendees will also have the chance to attend a panel on rebuilding the food system, tour countywide farms, and visit farmers' markets to experience how food producers are building resilience in the region.

Owner and chef of Pascale's Kitchen, Pascale Beale, joined Your News Channel Wednesday morning to talk about the event. Beale was taught by and cooked with Julia Child herself in the last five years of her life.

She talks about the salad that's on the cover of her cookbook, which is inspired by ingredients found locally in Santa Barbara.

Beale will be doing a cooking demo and a farmers' market class as part of the Taste of Santa Barbara.

