U.S. 101 project replacing damaged pavement south of Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-A new phase of an ongoing Highway 101 rehabilitation project is adding to driver frustration.

More than 75, 000 motorists drive between Carpinteria and Ventura everyday.

They are dealing with detours and lane changes along a 4.3 mile stretch.

CalTrans said crews have installed new guardrails and concret barriers.

They will be working between 7 p.m.and 6 a.m. to repair shoulders, repave ramps and upgrade curb ramps.

CHP officers have been patrolling the area daily to make sure people slow down during construction when fines are doubled.

