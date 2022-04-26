Santa Maria Police identify victim of weekend homicide

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department on Tuesday released the name of the city's third homicide victim of the year.

Luis Bernabe Jimenez, 61, was found dead in a parked car on Saturday morning.

Police said that they found Jimenez dead in his car on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

The department at the time said that investigators believed the shooting happened hours before officers were notified of the victim because several people reported hearing the gunshots, but no one called in at the time.

Very little is known about Jimenez, and detectives are looking to talk to anyone who knew where he lived or worked. Residents are encouraged to contact Detective Woessner at 805-928-3781 ext. 1929.