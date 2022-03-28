Rain moves through the area and inspires volunteers to help the unhoused
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The rain arrived just as forecasters predicted.
It led to temporary flooding, traffic jams and caused some leaky roofs.
It also inspired volunteers with Adam's Angels to get to work.
They plan to create care packages that include sleeping bags, food and other donated items that will be distributed tonight people caught in the rain.
We will have more on their efforts and the rain moving through the area tonight on the news.
