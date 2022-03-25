Construction of $48 million fine arts complex in Santa Maria enters final stage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction of a multimillion-dollar fine arts center is in its final stages at Allan Hancock College.

College administrators said the $48 million project is on schedule to be completed in the next few months.

They said it's one of the largest projects ever undertaken at the college.

This will bring all of the media arts and fine arts into one space.

The 88,000-square-foot Fine Arts Complex will house the school's dance, drama, film, graphics, music, photography and multimedia arts and communications programs.

It will be widely used since more than half of all Hancock students study fine arts.

The building will also include a 400-seat music venue.

The complex is expected to be complete by Fall 2021.