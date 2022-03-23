Four suspects arrested for weekend homicide on Santa Barbara’s east side

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested four individuals suspected of taking part in a fatal stabbing that happened on Santa Barbara's east side on Sunday, according to the police department.

Santa Barbara Police responded to the 500 block of North Milpas Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 20 and found an injured man at the scene, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Valentine Hernandez, 40 of Port Hueneme, was transferred to the hospital for treatment after the incident, but later died from his stab wound injuries, Ragsdale said.

Over the next three days, the police department arrested four individuals:

A 53-year-old Santa Barbara man who was arrested in Oxnard on Tuesday and charged with felony murder. His bail is set at $2 million.

A 44-year-old Santa Barbara man who was arrested in Santa Barbara on Sunday and charged with felony conspiracy relating to the murder. His bail is set at $2 million.

A 60-year-old Oxnard woman who was arrested in Oxnard on Tuesday and charged with felony conspiracy. Her bail is set at $1 million.

A 45-year-old Port Hueneme man who was arrested in Oxnard on Tuesday and charged with felony conspiracy. His bail is set at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation, and more follow-ups will be conducted, Ragsdale said, adding that the homicide does not appear to be gang related.