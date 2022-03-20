Santa Barbara stabbing kills one victim, police search for suspect

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police responded to a call that someone had been stabbed on the 500 block of North Milpas Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said multiple officers responded and found the injured victim at the scene.

An ambulance took the victim to Cottage Hospital, but the victim died from the injuries they sustained.

The suspect has not yet been found.

Through the initial investigation, police said that the victim and the suspect had some sort of confrontation before the stabbing.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The department said that detectives are actively investigating this homicide, and there does not appear to be any current threat to the public.

Police said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident and does not seem to be gang related.

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages anyone with information about the homicide to call the department at 805-897-2355.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notifications, according to police.