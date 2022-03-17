State Street businesses holding festivities for St. Patrick’s Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a new look down State Street in Santa Barbara this time around.

A couple of years ago, the COVID-19 shutdowns of businesses came roughly a day-or-so before St. Patrick's Day celebrations would have taken place.

Businesses said they had green beer stocked and ready, but because of the shutdowns, that green beer was being sold until July.

Fast forward to this year, bars and breweries have new energy and a new look -- with a flow of customers coming in to enjoy the holiday this time around.

Just before 6 p.m., a line of people in green flooded the sidewalk to get into Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant.

Businesses, more than the public, are excited to bring back a full slate of festivities as well.

Live bands will be crowding spots across State Street and at M. Special Brewing Company, they say this year is a double celebration of St. Patrick's Day -- since it has been a couple years since celebrations were done down this street.