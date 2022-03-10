Central Coast community react to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s idea on healthcare for all regardless of immigration status

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants healthcare coverage for everyone regardless of immigration status during Tuesday evening's State of the State address. Some in the Central Coast share their thoughts and ideas on it.

Santa Barbara County Republican Party Chair Bobbi McGinnis said she disagrees with this idea.

"I certainly would not want to turn away somebody who can't pay for healthcare," said McGinnis. "I guess bottom line is I would disagree on it. I do think free medical care for people who are not able to take care of themselves, maybe for a short period of time. But not long term."

Local advocate organization CAUSE believes the need for healthcare access for everyone in California regardless of immigration status is clear because of COVID impacts.

"Like many lessons from the pandemic. this reveals the deeper inequities that have existed for many years, especially when it comes to our health," said Lucas Zucker who is part of CAUSE. "There couldn't be a better time to take this historic step forward toward healthcare for all in California."

At this time, undocumented immigrants under the age of 26 are eligible for Medi-Cal, those who are over the age of 50 will be eligible as of may 1st of this year.

The governor wants to open Medi-Cal to the remaining undocumented people.

Now this is only for those who are low-income living in California.