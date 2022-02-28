Direct Relief sends emergency medical aid to Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Pallets wrapped in white plastic are full of Direct Relief emergency medical backpacks are ready to be shipped to Ukraine.

Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe said, “they wanted our entire stock so we are sending the first wave out today.”

About 400 will be flown out of Los Angeles and met by an Ukraine Ministry of Health Contact they lost contact with at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Tighe said it will help the wounded and people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

Ukraine blue and yellow flags fly from the ceiling of the Direct Relief warehouse that had already been sending COVID-19 aid to Ukraine, and oxygen concentrators will soon be on the way.

Tighe said it seems fitting since the nonprofits late founder, William Zimdin, escaped Hitler and sent relief parcels to to world war two survivors rebuilding the same region.

These orange backpacks contain triage equipment such as tourniquets and wound care supplies paid for by people who care.

Direct Relief’s Lara Cooper said she is grateful the community supports the work they do.

For more information visit directrelief.org.