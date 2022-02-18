Skip to Content
Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

<i>Pool</i><br/>Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter testified in her own trial. Potter is due back in court February 18 to be sentenced.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black.

The sentence issued Friday is below the range of six to 8 1/2 years in prison recommended by state guidelines. But Judge Regina Chu found mitigating factors exist that gave her the authority to go lower.

