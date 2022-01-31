Car enthusiasts speak out about reckless driving as new bill is proposed to rev up penalties

MONTECITO, Calif. - In a parking lot full of horsepower, car lovers spoke out about those who are "show offs" with their vehicles in a dangerous and deadly way. It is the focus of new legislation.

Some of the reckless driving has led to deaths in California.

Kevin Haeberle is with the Community Hot Rod Project, a non profit on the South Coast. He says "your 30 seconds of fame doesn't belong on the streets with showboating with your cars."

He promotes automobile education, design and engineering. The group also mentors youth. "Showing up and showing how creative you are with your build, that's different story," he says.

Friday legislators in the Los Angeles area gathered with the California Highway Patrol to speak out against several forms forms of street racing and on-the-spot events that sometimes takes over entire streets with no notice.

State Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) is working on enhanced laws and to improve traffic safety funding.

He says. "the reckless speeding and sideshows and street races, the use of cars as weapons are not victimless crimes and they are certainly not a game or a vanity project something to put on your Tik Toc or Instagram and be proud of."

Senator Stern says at the state level they can write legislation that would effect how crimes are prosecuted without a range or discretion, and that could make the penalties far more costly than they are now. He said, "There's got to be an enforcement piece to this. There has to be consequences."



In some cases it could end up with the loss of a vehicle due to these violations.



The Senator's office says, Stern’s bill is still in development, but it will require more resources go directly to enforcement, not just traffic safety infrastructure and public education, as has been the primary focus in years past. The bill he will introduce next month also will push prosecutors to be more aggressive in going after street racers and other reckless speeders.

Haeberle says, "when it comes to public safety, do it off the road. Do it in a sanctioned area."

He also says those attending his events are advised to follow the rules to be able to return. "Upset neighbors is not a good thing. That's why we promote no revving, no burnouts and anything like that at our events."

Over the weekend, Santa Barbara transportation officials gathered in La Mesa Park to talk about a $25-million project for Cliff Drive on the Mesa. This will include more crosswalks, signals, and safety features in an area that has had deadly accidents, in some cases because of speeding and reckless driving.