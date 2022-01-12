Mystery signs mark popular Summerland trail closed when it is open

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - A sign and fencing up at the Bella Vista Trail in Summerland saying it is closed has upset area residents who have fought for the open space access.

It is unclear who put the sign up.

Ashlee Mayfield with the Montecito Trails Foundation is actively checking with Santa Barbara County Parks officials and Supervisor Das Williams has been contacted.

The path also has a section of fencing up.

The new trail warning sign says the path will be open when repairs are made.

Recently the area received heavy rain but there are no signs of washouts or dangerous sections that have been discovered by the trails staff.

More details and video will be added here later today.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12.