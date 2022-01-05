SLO County Public Health: COVID cases spike, over 2,000 new cases in the last week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports over 2,000 confirmed COVID cases in the last week.

As of Tuesday, 30 residents in the county are hospitalized, with eight in the Intensive Care Unit/.

Public health said SLO County’s 14-day daily average has increased to 191, up from 72 just one week ago and the highest it has been since January 2021.

“COVID-19 is clearly surging in San Luis Obispo County. This is the fastest, steepest increase we have seen since the beginning of this pandemic, even compared to our biggest surge last January,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “It’s likely that with the increased use of home testing, these numbers do not represent all cases. If you test positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test, isolate immediately except to seek medical care and notify Public Health so you can receive an isolation letter and additional support.”

