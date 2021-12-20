Central Coast behavioral wellness specialists provide ways to combat anxiety as Omicron variant rises

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.– As the Omicron variant continues to spread nationwide, it's causing some anxiety across the Central Coast. Local behavioral wellness specialists provide tips on how to manage the uneasy feeling.

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness' Chief Quality Care and Strategy Officer Suzanne Grimmesey said many in the community are not alone.

"I can't say how common the feeling is," said Grimmesey. "Our minds are doing their jobs to protect us from things that could be harmful."

One way to ease the anxiety is to focus on things you can control.

"Take really good care of yourself right now," Grimmesey. "Go outdoors, eat well, meditate, try to stay grounded."

For more information on seeking help, click here.