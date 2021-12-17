Salvation Army seeks last minute donations for Christmas Toy Drive in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Salvation Army in Santa Maria is looking for last-minute donations for it's annual Christmas Toy Drive.

People can still donate toys to the nonprofit agency before it's delivery day on Monday.

The toy drive will allow hundreds of families throughout the Santa Maria Valley to receive gifts for children in need this Christmas.

If you would like to make a donation, you can go to the local Salvation Army on 200 W. Cook Street.

You can also call the organization for more information: 805-349-2421.

The nonprofit has been distributing donated toys to low-income families for Christmas since 1956.