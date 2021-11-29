Cal Poly kicks off annual Poinsettia sale Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual poinsettia sale.

Thousands of the popular festive plants will be available in different varieties and colors starting Friday, December 3 through mid-December.

The sale runs on select days from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Poly Plant shop.

The university says students in the Horticulture and Crop Science Department grow the plants, which are available in different shades of red, white and pink.

Sizes range from small poinsettias in four-inch pots to large plants that are as tall as three feet.

Prices range from $8 to $75.

The Poly Plant Holiday Sale also includes wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments and other gifts made by students.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on the Cal Poly campus off Via Carta Road.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11.

Masks are required inside.

For more information, click here.