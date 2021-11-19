Santa Maria high school students hold party to work on UC, CSU college applications

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Any high schooler or parent who has navigated the college application process knows how difficult it can be, and some Central Coast teens received a helping hand this week to make it a little easier.

More than 100 Santa Maria High School seniors participated in a University Submission Party Thursday where they worked on their UC and CSU college admission applications.

School counselors were there to help students working on their applications, with the deadline for submissions approaching on November 30.

"I feel that, without school counselors I would not have been able to get my applications done. I would not have known how to complete them correctly. It was nice to have that support system," said Jasmin Herrera Ramos, a student at Santa Maria High School.

"I am so happy for the great turnout we had. The energy in the room was amazing and helping these students reach their academic goals is what we are here for," said Rosa Mendoza, a school counselor.

"They need support to complete the process because many of our students don't have that platform available at home," said Monica Pallan, Assistant Principal of Santa Maria High School.

This isn't the first college-related event on the school campus. Seniors participated in a 'Cash for College' event a few weeks ago where they filled out financial aid applications, including forms for scholarships, work-study programs, grants and loans.

The school will also assist students with the Allan Hancock application process and Hancock Promise program in the spring.