Guadalupe Police Chief shares emotional response after officer involved shooting

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Ruben Ramos is still shaken by the fatal shooting near his home Sunday evening. "I was sleeping and i heard the sirens going off."

Guadalupe police officers were trying to arrest a man with a felony warrant.

"During the situation that they were either trying to take them into custody …officer drew his weapon… fired rounds … and unfortunately an uninvolved citizen was struck and killed," said chief Michael Cash of the Guadalupe Police Department.

The "uninvolved" citizen was 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado. a man in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We were neighbors … working hard … you know a working family … just like everybody else around here … you know so we’re just trying to make a living and it’s pretty sad that his life came to an end," said Ramos.

Cash became emotional while talking about his meeting with Olvera's family.

"These were just good people … and … it hurts even more … i’m taking with the wife … she gives my sarge in a hug she gives me a hug … no one knows where to go or what to do it’s just a wrong moment," said Cash.

We reached out to the family, who have declined to speak.

Flowers have been brought to honor the man who was simply living his life until the Saturday night tragedy.

"I thank god that we're speaking … everyone is talking … we all have the same goal … what happened, how do we take care of what's going on now … and how do we move forward."