Careful in the water stingray stings on the rise along Santa Barbara’s South Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Shuffle those feet while entering the water. That’s experts’ advice to avoid a stingray sting. In recent months doctors at Cottage Health are seeing an increase in stingray sting patients.

Cottage Health emergency room physician, Dr. Brett Wilson, said if someone is stung they should put warm to hot water on the sting. The warm to hot water will help remove the venom from the sting. But the water shouldn’t be too hot it burns the skin.

Marine experts said Santa Barbara’s South Coast is filled with stingrays. They mostly hang out on sandy beaches where they can hide from predators and prey.