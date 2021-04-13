Attack caught on camera as citizens step in to help victim

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police responded to calls for someone screaming for help about 11:40pm Monday night near the 400 block of South Salinas St.

Police said multiple concerned citizens had called police dispatch about the attack. Officers arrived in minutes and discovered a female victim severely beaten and laying on the sidewalk. Paramedics were called to treat the victim.

Officers discovered the attack was the result of a family dispute and the victim and suspect are related. Police also said the attack was captured on security cameras which showed how the victim lost consciousness during the attack and how several citizens jumped in to help her.

The suspect who is 19 years old from Santa Barbara was arrested as she tried to walk away from the officers. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces charges including Assault with Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Battery Causing Great Bodily Injury, both felonies.

The victim is being treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.