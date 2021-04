News

SANTA MARIA, Calif - A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Santa Maria early Thursday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Depot Street.

When police arrived on scene they found a male with gunshot wounds.

The surrounding area was closed off while police investigated, but it reopened a few hours later.

Police said they have no suspects in custody.