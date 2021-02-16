Felon arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

News

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police along with the F.B.I arrested a wanted felon on Tuesday. Authorities started investigating Gustavo Meza, 32, of Oxnard for sales and trafficking of methamphetamine in the city.

Meza was also wanted on a felony arrest warrant for being in possession of narcotics and a loaded assault rifle. Detectives obtained a search warrant and found Meza in Port Hueneme. They also searched his residence and allegedly discovered a stolen firearm and a large quantity of ammunition.

Meza was arrested for his felony warrant, narcotics sales violations, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, all felonies.

