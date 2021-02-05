Oxnard man sentenced to 24 years for stabbing, killing man in 2015

News

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was sentenced to 24 years and four months in state prison for stabbing and killing a man in 2015.

On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that George Edward Malone Jr., 52, from Oxnard was sentenced to 24 years and four months in state prison for the death of Paul Blevins Jr., also from Oxnard.

On October 27, 2015 at around 2 a.m., Malone and Blevins got into an argument at the Budget Gardens Motel in Oxnard. The argument ended with Malone stabbing Blevin two times with a kitchen knife.

Blevins was taken to Ventura County Medical Center and died from his wounds.

Back in November 2020, Malone pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Malone also pled guilty to unlawful taking or driving of a car and that he also had a prior serious felony conviction.

The case was investigated by Oxnard police.