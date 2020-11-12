Oxnard man pleads guilty in 2015 homicide

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2015 homicide.

George Malone, Jr., 52, of Oxnard pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Paul Blevins, Jr., Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced Thursday.

Malone admitted to stabbing Blevins on Oct. 27, 2015 after the two got into an argument at the Budget Gardens Motel in Oxnard.

Blevins was stabbed twice with a kitchen knife just before 2 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

Malone was arrested nearly six months later in the Ventura County Jail. He was already in police custody on an unrelated narcotics-related charge.

Malone is set to be sentenced on January 12 in Ventura County Superior Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 29 years and 4 months in prison. He remains in custody without bail in the Ventura County jail.