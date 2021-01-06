Skip to Content
Decorative pots add new look to downtown Santa Barbara’s promenade

Terra cotta pots
New terra cotta pots are being installed in the Santa Barbara promenade. (Photo: John Palminteri)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The crumbling wooden pallets holding up small palm trees in the Santa Barbara promenade are on the way out, and new terra cotta pots are coming in.

The beautification was planned last year. The implementation took longer than the city had planned. Now it is underway.

Tuesday the large pots were places at State St. at Figueroa St. along with everal other areas.

Some are being used to hold up stop signs and some directional signs.

