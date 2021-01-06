Decorative pots add new look to downtown Santa Barbara’s promenade

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The crumbling wooden pallets holding up small palm trees in the Santa Barbara promenade are on the way out, and new terra cotta pots are coming in.

The beautification was planned last year. The implementation took longer than the city had planned. Now it is underway.

Tuesday the large pots were places at State St. at Figueroa St. along with everal other areas.

Some are being used to hold up stop signs and some directional signs.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)